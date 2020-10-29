Christopher Magner
Christopher Lee Magner, 33, of Green Valley, Illinois passed away October 27, 2020, at his home.
He loved horses, motorcycles, fast cars, music & friends. His friends were his family. The south called him "Yank" and the north called him "Argos" as he was a member of the Wolfhounds Motorcycle Club. He knew no stranger.
Surviving are his daughter, Hailey Michelle Magner; his mother Nola Howard (former stepfather Jeff), his father David H. Magner (Charlotte), his "favorite" sister; Dakota Howard (Andrew Vester), Maternal Grandmother; Shirley Ramsey, Paternal Grandmothers Linda VanEtten (Ron) & Mary Whitehead, Grandfather David M. Magner, step siblings; Patrick Sanks (Jessica), Hannah Sanks (Trenton), Samantha Koetter (Karson), Jeremy Howard, Johnnie Howard, Jarod Howard, numerous nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; James Ramsey, paternal grandfathers; Robert VanEtten & Thomas Whitehead, paternal great-grandparents; Harold & Mary Land, Robert & Eileen Magner, paternal Uncles Bobby VanEtten and Mark Vanetten, and Infant cousin, Adrea VanEtten.
A viewing service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Maas Funeral Home in Manito, IL To Leave an online message go to www.hurleyfh.com
