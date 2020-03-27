|
Clara E. Clanin
Clara Ellen Clanin 96 of Pekin, passed away at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 13, 1923 in Pekin to Arthur and Blanche (Hocker) Mann. She married Philip Edward Clanin on April 13, 1946 in Pekin. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1984.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Roger Clanin; one daughter, Kristie Noah; one grandson Philip Noah; four sisters, and two brothers.
Clara is survived by four daughters, Linda (Jim) Lawson of St. Charles, MO, Kathie (David) Roate of Versailles, IL, Marcia (Ron) Hulsey of Cuba, IL and Dena Minor of Pekin; fifteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Clara loved music and played stringed instruments, mostly guitar with her sisters who played violin and mandolin. They did a lot of entertaining during the 40's though she would rather dance. She worked at Hirham Walkers during WWII and later at Atwood Vacuum Machine Company in Havana, IL, then at Dana Victor retiring in 1980. For something to do she took up quilting and genealogy. She also helped her husband with field work and loved her garden. It was a joy to cook up a big meal for her family on holidays.
Private funeral services will be Monday, March 30, 2020 with Timothy Collard officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Clara's family with her arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Clara's family C/O Henderson Funeral Home 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin, IL 61554
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020