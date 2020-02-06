Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara L. Snell


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara L. Snell Obituary
Clara L. Snell
Clara L. Snell, 96, of Pekin, IL passed away at 8:01 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Clara was born on August 8, 1923 in Walnut, IL to Daniel E. and Dorothy E. (Risdon) Forney. She graduated from Walnut High School. She married her high-school sweetheart Erwin McMains on December 6, 1941. Later she married James H. Snell, a long-time friend. He passed away in September 1998.
Also preceding in death are her parents, two step-sons David and Jim, three sisters, Ruth Lawrence, Priscilla Brittin and Elizabeth Matthews, three nieces, Barbara, Brema June and Paula, and one step grandchild, Jeff Snell.
Surviving are: one son, Robert (Linda) McMains of Marietta, GA; three daughters, Cheryl McMains of Bartlett, TN, Susan (Richard) James of Lakeland, TN and Marcia (Jerry) McDonald of Pekin, IL; one step-son, Gary (Dorothy) Snell and one step-daughter, Patricia Snell; thirteen grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and one on the way; five step-grandchildren, thirteen step great- grandchildren, and three step great-great grandchildren.
Clara worked as a clerk for the Pekin Library and Chanute Air Force Base. She was a member of the First Christian Church and its Esther Circle. She was also a member of the Pekin Women's Club, Eastern Star, Home Extension, Red Hats and was the city spelling bee champion. She enjoyed reading, writing and spelling.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin with Rev. Mark Foglio officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday, February 9th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church 1201 Chestnut Pekin IL., 61554.
To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -