Clara L. Snell
Clara L. Snell, 96, of Pekin, IL passed away at 8:01 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Clara was born on August 8, 1923 in Walnut, IL to Daniel E. and Dorothy E. (Risdon) Forney. She graduated from Walnut High School. She married her high-school sweetheart Erwin McMains on December 6, 1941. Later she married James H. Snell, a long-time friend. He passed away in September 1998.
Also preceding in death are her parents, two step-sons David and Jim, three sisters, Ruth Lawrence, Priscilla Brittin and Elizabeth Matthews, three nieces, Barbara, Brema June and Paula, and one step grandchild, Jeff Snell.
Surviving are: one son, Robert (Linda) McMains of Marietta, GA; three daughters, Cheryl McMains of Bartlett, TN, Susan (Richard) James of Lakeland, TN and Marcia (Jerry) McDonald of Pekin, IL; one step-son, Gary (Dorothy) Snell and one step-daughter, Patricia Snell; thirteen grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and one on the way; five step-grandchildren, thirteen step great- grandchildren, and three step great-great grandchildren.
Clara worked as a clerk for the Pekin Library and Chanute Air Force Base. She was a member of the First Christian Church and its Esther Circle. She was also a member of the Pekin Women's Club, Eastern Star, Home Extension, Red Hats and was the city spelling bee champion. She enjoyed reading, writing and spelling.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin with Rev. Mark Foglio officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday, February 9th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church 1201 Chestnut Pekin IL., 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020