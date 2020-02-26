|
|
Clayton Denning
PEKIN ~ Clayton H. Denning, 89, of Pekin, passed away and entered into eternal life at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born Nov. 25, 1930 in Taylorville, he was the son of Ora and Emma (Peters) Denning, Sr.
His family included six brothers, Ora, Jr., Richard, John, Frederick, Max, Donald and one sister, Marilyn.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was employed by Dictaphone Corporation of Peoria for 38 years. He was an ordained minister, serving as Pastor and Elder and had served the Lord for many years.
Private funeral services will be at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Fellowship in Christ Church, in care of Boys and Girls Club of Pekin, 1101 Veerman Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020