Colleen M. Zuercher
Colleen M. Zuercher, 89, of Pekin passed away at 2:22 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.
Colleen was born August 20, 1930 in Peoria, IL to Theodore and Augusta (Grothe) Bushell. She married Loren Zuercher on December 2, 1950 in Washington, IL.
Preceding in death were two sons, Patrick Zuercher and Ian Zuercher and one brother, Patrick Bushell.
Surviving are: her husband, Loren of Pekin; four sons, Kevin Zuercher of Peoria, IL, Eric Zuercher of San Francisco, CA, Kurt (Sandy) Zuercher of Pekin, IL, Karl (April) Zuercher of Washington, IL; three daughters, Colette (Monty) Kuka of Great Falls, MT, Holly (David) Weiler of North Pekin, IL and Elise Harnois of Gig Harbor, WA; one daughter-in-law, Connie Zuercher of Morton, IL; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Colleen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pekin Hospital League and PEO Chapter LM. She had served as a foster parent for Catholic Social Services and served on the Education committee of St. Joseph School. She volunteered as librarian for Sacre Coeur Catholic School.
Colleen enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, sewing and weaving. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to her faith and her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Michael Andrejek as Celebrant. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Colleen's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 303 S. 7th Street, Pekin, IL 61554 or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.
