Colonel Joseph Henry (R) Just
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Colonel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colonel Joseph Henry (R) Just
COL (R) Joseph Henry Just, age 74, of LaCrosse, VA went to his heavenly home, Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Fishersville, Va.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Reese Just, son Dr. Scott Just (Casey) of Crozet, VA, daughter Stacey Sengewalt (Larry) of Charlotte, NC, sister Karen J. Merritt of Pekin, IL, brother Philip M. Just (Rose) of LaCrosse, grandchildren Spencer and Caroline Just, Jacob and Eva Sengewalt, and nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Louise and Philip H. Just.
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church with interment at LaCrosse Cemetery with full military honors and Masonic Rites.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Box 128, South Hill, VA 23970; The Wounded Warriors Project, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Online condolences may be sent through www.CrowderHiteCrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory are serving the Just family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved