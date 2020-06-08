Colonel Joseph Henry (R) Just
COL (R) Joseph Henry Just, age 74, of LaCrosse, VA went to his heavenly home, Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Fishersville, Va.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Reese Just, son Dr. Scott Just (Casey) of Crozet, VA, daughter Stacey Sengewalt (Larry) of Charlotte, NC, sister Karen J. Merritt of Pekin, IL, brother Philip M. Just (Rose) of LaCrosse, grandchildren Spencer and Caroline Just, Jacob and Eva Sengewalt, and nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Louise and Philip H. Just.
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church with interment at LaCrosse Cemetery with full military honors and Masonic Rites.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Box 128, South Hill, VA 23970; The Wounded Warriors Project, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Online condolences may be sent through www.CrowderHiteCrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory are serving the Just family.
