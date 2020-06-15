Connie Rayburn-Donath

LINCOLN- Connie Rayburn-Donath, 66, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hopedale Medical Complex in Hopedale, IL.

Connie was born on March 15, 1954 in Peoria, IL; the daughter of Frederick and Maryetta (Menssen) Burlingame. She married Harold E. Rayburn on October 26, 1979 in Emden, IL. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2014. She later married Michael Donath on December 23, 2016 in Emden, IL. He survives in Lincoln.

Connie is also survived by her children, Bruce Rayburn of Lincoln, Sarah (David) Glick of Emden, and Carrie Brink of Round Rock, TX; her siblings: Dee (Dan) Driskell of Canton, IL, Mary Ann Frost of Oklahoma, Sylvia (Steve) Watts of Marquette Heights, IL, and Rebecca (Brian) Sparks of Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step- father: George Wiebers, her first husband; and her son, Brian.

Connie was an avid Cubs fan and she was very active in the Cross and Crown at St. Peter Lutheran Church. She was a retired cook from Lincoln Developmental Center.

Graveside services for Connie will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 20, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery in rural Emden with Rev. Brad Curtis officiating. A time of visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden, IL (where CDC protocol and social distancing will be enacted) on Friday, June 19, 2020. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.



