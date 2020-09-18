1/1
Craig Dalton Sr.
1959 - 2020
Craig A. Dalton, Sr.
Craig A. Dalton, Sr., 61, of Mayville, WI and formerly of Pekin, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Summit in Oconomowoc, WI.
Craig was born the son of Howard and Joan (Roehner) Dalton on February 24, 1959 in Peoria, IL. He was a graduate of Pekin High School. Craig was married to Denise Smith on May 19, 1979 in Pekin, IL. He was employed with KAPCO Metal Stamping in Grafton, WI.
Craig was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved listening to the Beatles and was listening to them when he passed on to eternal life. Craig cherished the times he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was so deeply proud of them and loved watching them grow and flourish. He was a lovable man who always wanted to make people happy.
Craig is survived by his wife Denise of Mayville, WI; his children: Craig Dalton, Jr. (fiancée Brittany Ray) of Pekin, IL, Cherise (Greg) Friedrich and Christopher Dalton (fiancée Lindsey Brooks) both of Fond du Lac; his mother Joan Dalton of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his siblings: Glen (Becky) Dalton of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Donna (Bob) Hurst of Pekin, IL, and Colleen Dalton of Plantation, Florida; his grandchildren: Audrie, Corban, Leigha, Karter, Rhett, and Graham; nieces, nephews, other relatives and his best friend, Joe. He was preceded in death by his father Howard.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
