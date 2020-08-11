Craig Gathmann
Craig Harlan Gathmann, 55, of Manito, passed away at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri, at 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born December 20, 1964, in Peoria, Illinois, to Virgil Lee and Alvena (Mohlman) Gathmann. He married Julie Boggs on June 10, 1989 at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Manito. She survives.
Mr. Gathmann is survived by his wife, Julie; one daughter, Natalia Marie Gathmann; and mother, Alvena Gathmann, all of Manito; two sisters: Janell (Ron) Durdle of Bloomington, Illinois and Mardell (Dave) Wilson of Glen Carbon, Illinois; as well as many nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Gathmann in 2019 and father-in-law, John Boggs.
Mr. Gathmann was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church at Manito, where he had served as Elder, President of the Congregation, Trustee, Head Usher for 35 years, and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Forest City/Manito Rotary Club, Irrigated Growers, and Mason County Farm Bureau. He was currently the Vice President of the Midwest Central School Board of Education. He worked for Farm Credit Service from 1987-89 and Commerce Bank from 1989-2000. He had farmed his whole life, working in a part-time capacity until 2000, when he took over his farm full-time.
His passion in life was farming and he cherished his wife and daughter. He spent many hours involved in his daughter's activities and was a pillar in his faith and community. He was loved and will be missed by his family and many friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Parish Hall from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Manito at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Rev. James Batchelor will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Craig Gathmann Midwest Central School Athletic Memorial, to be used for the purchase of new basketball scoreboards. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.