Dale Lishock

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Dale P. (Skip) Lishock of Heber Springs, AR, died on the 1st of October, 2020. He lost his beloved wife, Dorothy (Dot) Lishock, on July 2, 2020. He is survived by his son, James (Melissa) Lishock of Colorado Springs; his daughter, Renee (Dan) Sparks; and his granddaughter, Rhiannon Grace of St. Louis. He also leaves behind his faithful companion of 13 years, a border collie named Kia. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Felegy of Pennsylvania, numerous nephews and nieces and his bonus families the Wolfs, Hiles and Tisdales from Marquette Heights, Illinois, where he and Dot resided for 29 years before retiring to Drasco, Arkansas. Skip and Dot were married on May 25, 1963, in Downey, California, while he was serving in the US Navy. He retired as a Master Electrician with Caterpillar Inc. and as a Construction Electrician 1st class from the Naval Reserves as a SeaBee. Skip enjoyed fishing, being on his boat and traveling with his family, especially to Hawaii. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was known as a prolific story teller. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew him. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to do so may make a donation to their local Humane Society.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are by Heber Springs Funeral Home. Online Obit: www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
