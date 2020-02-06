|
Daniel Johnson
TREMONT ~ Daniel Johnson, 66, of Tremont, passed away at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 21, 1954 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Gwain Lee and Marvel Arlene (Wasson) Johnson, he married the love of his life, Diane Murphy on March 4, 1972 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Daniel Lee Gwain (Corinna) Johnson, William Edward (Karen) Johnson and Robert Steven (Angela) Johnson, all of Pekin; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Cindy) Johnson of California; one sister, Michele (Danny) Massey of Pekin, and his mother-in-law, Doshia Murphy of Pekin.
His parents preceded him in death.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Pekin. His lifelong friend Rick Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020