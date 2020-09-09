1/1
Daniel Rickard Sr.
1962 - 2020
Daniel Rickard, Sr.
NORTH PEKIN ~ Daniel Eric Rickard, Sr., 58, of North Pekin, passed away at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at his home.
Born May 7, 1962 in Peoria to Coleman and Thelma (Brown) Rickard, he married Penny Sue Reber on Mar. 28, 1981 in Glasford. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Amanda (Bobby) Tinkham of Bartonville and Kari (Dexter Williams) Rickard of East Peoria; one son, Daniel E. Rickard, Jr. of Pekin; twelve grandchildren, Dominick (Samantha) Rickard of Pekin, Robert Ballinger of Bartonville, Renee Rickard of Morton, Danielle (Conner Vance) Ballinger of North Pekin, Nathaniel Rickard of East Peoria, Justin Tinkham, Cole Rickard, both of Bartonville, Rose Rickard of Morton, Penny Sue Rickard of East Peoria, Shelby Rickard of Morton, Dexter Williams, Jr. of East Peoria and Priscilla Williams of East Peoria; one great-grandson, Christopher Vance; six brothers, Tommy Rickard, Aaron Rickard, John Rickard, Hal Rickard, Mike Rickard and Hans Rickard and one sister, Frieda Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Christopher Tinkham.
Dan last worked for Otto Baum and previously had worked for D.J. Mahoney, which later became Pekin Recycling for a total of 25 years. He was a retired member of Laborers Local 231 in Pekin. Dan also built houses with his dad throughout Central Illinois. He was very handy with his hands and fixing things.
He was proud of his family and liked visiting with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching older movies on television and was proud of his Coca Cola collection.
Dan was a 28-year member of A.A.
His graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rickard family.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
