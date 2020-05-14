|
David F. Knight, Sr.
WASHINGTON - David F. Knight Sr., 71, of Washington, IL died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 18, 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia to Carl Lee and Kathleen (Thompson) Knight.
On February 14, 1970, Dave married the love of his life, Judith C. Lockwood, in San Diego, CA. They were married 50 years before her passing in February of 2020.
He is survived by his son, Dave (Stacey) Knight Jr. and daughter, Kathleen (Edwin) Heubi both of Washington. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Knight; daughter, Melanie Schubert; parents, Carl Lee and Kathleen Knight; and two brothers, Ernest Knight and Charles Knight.
David graduated from Columbia High School, South Carolina in 1968. In 1967, he joined the Navy and then went on to join the Air Force National Guard and later, the Army National Guard of Illinois. He retired from the military in 1994.
He was a member of The Rock Hill Police Department and Tazewell County Auxiliary Police Department of Illinois. David worked at Pontiac Correctional Center of Illinois for 17 years and retired as a Captain. In 1986, he was the first recipient of the Virden Wills Memorial Award from the state of Illinois. David was a member of the Northern Tazewell Fire Department for 20 years, retiring as the Chief and becoming a Trustee. He went on to start his own business of security training and concealed carry classes. In his free time, David enjoyed taking care of his horses, spending time with his family, and going shooting at the range on a nice sunny day.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Northern Tazewell Fire Protection District or the .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 14 to May 16, 2020