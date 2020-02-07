|
|
David Null
PEKIN ~ David Russel Null, 57, of Pekin, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born Feb. 23, 1962 in Pekin to Marlyn Wesley and Carmen Marie (Lynch) Null.
Surviving are his father of Pekin; two sisters, Marla (Blake) Brady of Fort Myers, Fla. and Ronda Null of Pekin; one nephew, Blake (Yen) Brady, II of Oldsmar, Fla.; one niece, Nicole (Zack) Wells of Estero, Fla.; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
David worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a materials specialist since February 21, 2005. He previously owned and operated David Null Painting from 1985 to 2005.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
His graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois Route 91, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020