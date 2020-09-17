1/
Dean Arthur Rebuffoni
Dean Arthur Rebuffoni, 77, of Minneapolis passed away peacefully on September 12th, at home with his family by his side. Dean's memory is carried on by his wife of 50 years, Catherine, his sons Lee and Peter, their wives Loria and Jodi, and four grandchildren that he adored, Enzo, Maceo, Jack and Harper.
Born in Pekin, Illinois, Dean served proudly in the U.S. Navy, worked tirelessly for three decades as an environmental reporter for the Minneapolis StarTribune, and in retirement, represented the Sierra Club in protecting the Mississippi River. A passionate steward of the land, Dean spent his free time restoring native habitats at the family farm near Red Wing.
Dean was an avid reader, a welcoming host, and an outstanding cook. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, who will miss spending time with "Pop Pop."
We hope that Dean is with his parents, his brother, and his sister, free of worries, full of joy, enjoying some homemade cappellettis and some really good vino.
No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dean's memory to either the Sierra Club North Star Chapter or Minnesota Trout Unlimited.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
