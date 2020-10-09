1/1
Debra A. Gerdes
1953 - 2020
Debra A. Gerdes, 66, of Pekin, IL passed away at 3:42 AM Wednesday, October 7,
2020 at Timber Creek Rehab & Healthcare Center inPekin.
She was born to Willie and Charlene (Joan) (Pendergraft) Singleton on October 29, 1953 in Pekin, IL.
Debra was preceded in death by her father and infant brother Michael.
She is survived by; her mother Joan; one daughter, Kimberlie (Robert) Whelan of
Pekin; two grandchildren, Cooper and Luca Davis; one brother, Roger Singleton of
Pekin; and one sister, Donna (Joe) Yavorshak of Pekin.
Debra spent her life in service to her community. She was a volunteer at Sadie's Cafe for many years. She worked as a waitress at several local restaurants, including Chateau On the Lake, The Pekin Country Club and Steak n Shake. She also worked as a mental health professional at Tazwood Mental Health Center.
She cared greatly for people and animals. She never met a person she couldn't counsel or a stray she wouldn't help. She had the gift of love to be of service to the most vulnerable and underserved. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, road trips and shopping.
As per Debra's request, there will be no services. Cremation has been accorded
and inurnment will be at a later date . Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory is
assisting the family.
Memorials may be made in Debra's name to Taps No Kill Animal Shelter, 100 TAPS
Ln, Pekin, IL 61554. To leave the family an online condolence, visit
www.hendersonfuneralcare.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
