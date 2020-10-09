Debra A. GerdesDebra A. Gerdes, 66, of Pekin, IL passed away at 3:42 AM Wednesday, October 7,2020 at Timber Creek Rehab & Healthcare Center inPekin.She was born to Willie and Charlene (Joan) (Pendergraft) Singleton on October 29, 1953 in Pekin, IL.Debra was preceded in death by her father and infant brother Michael.She is survived by; her mother Joan; one daughter, Kimberlie (Robert) Whelan ofPekin; two grandchildren, Cooper and Luca Davis; one brother, Roger Singleton ofPekin; and one sister, Donna (Joe) Yavorshak of Pekin.Debra spent her life in service to her community. She was a volunteer at Sadie's Cafe for many years. She worked as a waitress at several local restaurants, including Chateau On the Lake, The Pekin Country Club and Steak n Shake. She also worked as a mental health professional at Tazwood Mental Health Center.She cared greatly for people and animals. She never met a person she couldn't counsel or a stray she wouldn't help. She had the gift of love to be of service to the most vulnerable and underserved. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, road trips and shopping.As per Debra's request, there will be no services. Cremation has been accordedand inurnment will be at a later date . Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory isassisting the family.Memorials may be made in Debra's name to Taps No Kill Animal Shelter, 100 TAPSLn, Pekin, IL 61554. To leave the family an online condolence, visit