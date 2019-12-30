|
Debra K Diveley
PEKIN ~ Debra Kay Diveley, 64, of Pekin, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 16, 1955 in Pekin to Garland and Ruby (Hunt) York. They preceded her in death
She married the love of her life, Marvin Diveley on June 22, 1974 in Pekin. He survives.
She was also preceded in death by her one brother Joseph York and one sister Anna Marie York.
Surviving are two sons; David Diveley of Pekin, Joseph (Alisa) Diveley of Pekin one daughter; Kristen Diveley of Pekin; two grandsons Carter Hoyle of Pekin, Bentley Joseph Diveley of Pekin; two sisters, Phyllis (Larry) Anderson of Tremont, Rebecca (Dale) Meischner of Pekin; two brothers, Garland (Darlene) York of Pekin, Jerry (Rachel) York of Manchester, Iowa; four beloved dogs Daisy, Lily, Chloe, and Leo.
Debra was an excellent cook and was famous for her homemade apple pies and rolls. She was a past member of Illinois Valley Striders and was once a marathon runner. Debra was also involved with the Penguin Project with Easter Seals. She was loved by all whom came in contact with her and she will be dearly missed by all of her children and family.
Her visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Preston Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory. Pastor Larry Sauter will officiate. Cremation has been accorded by Preston Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals Central Illinois, 507 East Armstrong Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603-3197.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020