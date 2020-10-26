Delbert Coggins
Delbert Coggins, 79, of Hopedale, passed away at 3:25 am Friday October 23, 2020 at Hopedale Hospital.
He was born December 18, 1940 in Bloomington to Donald S. and Ruth Marie Riley Coggins. He married Etta Belle Sassman on August 12, 1961 in Pekin and she passed away on November 9, 2013.
Surviving are three sons, Harold (Cindy) Coggins of Decatur, Everett (June) Coggins of Hopedale and Lorn Coggins of Minier; one daughter, Etta Marie (Brian) Reed of Hopedale; five grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Coggins, Bret (Claire) Reed, Kelby Coggins, Sean Reed, Raychel Coggins; one great grandchild, Waylon Frye; one sister, Sandra Newby of Phoenix, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Leslie Coggins.
Delbert graduated from Pekin High School. After high school he worked at Tazewell Builders and later owned and operated Right Way Builders, Indian Creek Builders and Prairie Land Construction.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 am Friday, October 30, 2020 at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Brian Reed will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Rescue Squad or Hopedale Lions Club.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
