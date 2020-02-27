|
|
Delmar "Red" Lee, III
PEKIN ~ Delmar Leroy "Red" Lee, III, of Pekin, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born October 3, 1958 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Delmar and Marylin (Lough) Lee, he married Penny Voyles on January 31, 1980 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, LaLonnie Voyles of Pekin; one grandson, his "sidekick", Lance Voyles of Pekin; four sisters, Suz (Ed) McGinnis of San Jose, Marie (Kenny) Guilliams of Pekin; Diana Spracklen of Thayer, Missouri and Debra (Alvin) French of Trimble, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steven.
Red was self-employed and a jack of all trades.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Red enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and restoring old cars. He was also a collector of Matchbox Hot Wheels and a Green Bay Packers fan.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Keith Moore will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
