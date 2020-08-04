Delores "Dee" Rees
PEKIN ~ Delores Louise "Dee" Rees, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born Dec. 30, 1938 near San Jose in rural Tazewell County to Donald and Esther (Hoeft) Uken, she married William Franklin "Bill" Rees on Sept. 25, 1960 in Delavan. He died June 21, 2011 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Duane Uken and one sister, Betty Livengood.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel William (Dottie) Rees of Pekin and Douglas Duane (Tami) Rees of Marshall; four grandchildren, Lauryn Nicole Rees, Lance Douglas Rees, both of Marshall, Jeremy (Amber) Winstead of Pekin and Bryan (Jodee) Baxley of Joplin, Mo. and four great-grandchildren, Tyson Winstead, Carson Winstead, both of Pekin, Brooke Baxley and Abbey Baxley, both of Joplin, Mo.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin, where she formerly served the church as a Sunday school teacher.
Dee loved to travel. She also always took pride and enjoyed working in her yard.
She first worked at General Electric in Bloomington. She then worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as a secretary in East Peoria. She later was the secretary to Pekin Mayor J. Norma Shade. She last worked as a bookkeeper for Tazewell County Education for Employment in Pekin, retiring in May of 2003.
Her funeral will be private, with burial in Green Hill Cemetery in rural San Jose. The Rev. Daniel J. Bishop will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 711 Court St. Pekin, Ill. 61554.
