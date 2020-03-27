|
Dennis Deppert
Dennis Lynn Deppert,75, of Germantown Hills, passed away at Unity Point Health-Methodist, Peoria, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1944, in Pekin to John and Katherine Deppert.
Surviving are his wife Wilma Deppert and grandchildren Janine Speiden and Zachary Poynter. Also surviving are four foster children, Thao Phan, Oanh Tran, Hung Pham, and Tinh Pham, and several great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020