Dennis LuftDennis Lee Luft, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on May 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Sioux City, IA. A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Heartland Community Baptist, 2201 W. 19th St., in Sioux City, IA 51103. He was born August 18, 1941 in Peoria, IL to Jesse and Jeannette (Archibald) Luft, and after a life filled with love died peacefully with family by his side. Dennis and Barbara lived in Sioux City and were members of Heartland Community Baptist. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served in children's ministry and bible studies. Dennis served in the Army, stationed in Germany for three years. He dreamed of becoming an Engineer, and in 1963 started working for Chicago Northwestern Railroad (CNW) in South Pekin, IL. He had various stops in between, with his final stop with Union Pacific in Sioux City, IA, retiring after 43 years, in 2006. Dennis remained active after retirement, attending meetings of CNW Historical Society, walleye fishing in Canada with his buddies, and kept a meticulously manicured lawn. He even volunteered with the Red Cross to New Orleans in response to Hurricane Katrina. Dennis received the most joy traveling with Barb, to Europe, New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska, back to Pekin, and many other states, to visit family and friends. He is survived by his children; Bernadette (Ivan) Luft Helms, Steven Luft, Lynn (Rob) Olson, Sheryl (Steve) Wohleb, Jason (Missy) Comes, Melisa Comes, and Monty (Erin) Comes; grandchildren Karisha Helms, Kenneisha Helms, KeAndre Helms, Brandy (Mike) Houston, Brad Olson (Adri), Brittney Olson, Sara (Jon) Pherson, Eric (Kelly) Wohleb, Joshua Wohleb, Adrianna (Eric) Carraher, Serena Kurtzuba, Gianna Comes, Nico Comes, Audreya (Spenser) Harp, Alexia Comes, Kennedy Comes, and Beck Comes; great-grandchildren Kahle' Hailey, Kaylyn Hailey, Amaya Comes, Jameson Harp, and Declan Olson; as well as the mother of Bernadette and Steven, Susan Luft. Also survived by his dear family; Jeanne (Peachy) Trumpy and kids (Mark, Tom, Mary, and Ann); Jack and Dee Luft and kids (Brandon & Paige); and Sandy & Dan DuPage and kids (Jeff, Dennis, and Denise); In-laws; Doug (Jan) Kranz; Dianne (Bill) Peebles; Duane (Judy) Kranz; and Linda (Tom) Anson. Dennis is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; parents, Jesse and Jeannette Luft; brother-in-law, Thomas Trumpy; stepson, Paul Comes; grandson, Benjamin Olson; and brother-in-law, Roger Kranz; in addition to Leonard and Ruth Kranz (Barb's parents). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to his beloved church, Heartland Community Baptist.