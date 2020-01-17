|
|
Dolores "Dolly" Golden
PEKIN ~ Dolores V. "Dolly" Golden, 92, of Pekin, passed away at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born Mar. 8, 1927 in Pekin to Emil Walter and Anna Frances (Rossi) Gambetti, she married Delbert Nelson "Red" Golden on June 26, 1948 in Pekin. He died Nov. 27, 1990 in Manito. She also was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, James Lee Golden and Danny N. Golden; two sisters, Vaira A. Heininger and Nina Schacherbauer and one brother, Pete Gambetti.
Surviving are one daughter, Deanna M. Picken of Manito; four grandchildren, Rickey N. (Lori) Picken, Danielle M. Golden, Dale N. (Sara Bergstrand) Golden and Dana A. Golden, all of Pekin; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Picken and Kallie Reese and one sister, Hazel M. Hamilton of Peoria.
A 1945 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Dolly worked part time for nearly 20 years in the bottling department at American Distilling Company in Pekin. She treasured the friendships she made at the distillery and enjoyed meeting for monthly lunches more many years.
After her husband passed away, Dolly moved back to Pekin because she was proud to be a Pekin girl. She always enjoyed cooking and being there for her grandkids. For many years, she served at funeral dinners held at the Knights of Columbus in Pekin because she liked to help people.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th street, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to Pekin Hospital Foundation, in care of UnityPoint Health, 600 South 13th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020