I knew Don from the weelkly landlord breakfasts over the last 3-4 years. He was always eager to share his experiences and provide other landords with advice from his many years of experience.
I will miss his quiet spirit, kindness, his willingness to share with the group, and his practical wisdom for many issues that the group discussed. He was a good friend and will be missed by me and the rest of the group.
May the many memories of him sustain the family in the coming days, weeks, and months as you grieve his passing
Alan
Donald England
Donald W. England, 73, of Orion, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2020 at his home. Per his wishes, Donald has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to QC Paws, 4001 78th Ave, Moline, IL 61265. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, assisted the family with arrangements.
Donald was born September 9, 1946 in Bloomington, IL and was the oldest son of Donald B. and Margaret (Hasty) England. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Donald married Candice Beever on September 26, 1970 in Pekin, IL.
Donald worked for Jaydon in Milan, IL for many years, starting as a traveling salesman and working his way up to Director of Field Operations. He also owned and managed numerous homes and apartment buildings over the course of his life and loved being involved in Real Estate. He greatly enjoyed the Monday Morning Quad City Real Estate Investors Meetings at the Windmill Restaurant.
Donald also enjoyed being outdoors, spending time at the family cabin in Keithsburg, IL – taking long drives on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candice Beever-England and son, Trent, both of Orion; his mother, Margaret England of Pekin; siblings, Jean (Bill Atwood) Sheets; David (Cheryl Mahoney) England and Terry (Monica) England. Also surviving is Donald's beloved dog, Woody, and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
Donald W. England, 73, of Orion, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2020 at his home. Per his wishes, Donald has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to QC Paws, 4001 78th Ave, Moline, IL 61265. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, assisted the family with arrangements.
Donald was born September 9, 1946 in Bloomington, IL and was the oldest son of Donald B. and Margaret (Hasty) England. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Donald married Candice Beever on September 26, 1970 in Pekin, IL.
Donald worked for Jaydon in Milan, IL for many years, starting as a traveling salesman and working his way up to Director of Field Operations. He also owned and managed numerous homes and apartment buildings over the course of his life and loved being involved in Real Estate. He greatly enjoyed the Monday Morning Quad City Real Estate Investors Meetings at the Windmill Restaurant.
Donald also enjoyed being outdoors, spending time at the family cabin in Keithsburg, IL – taking long drives on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candice Beever-England and son, Trent, both of Orion; his mother, Margaret England of Pekin; siblings, Jean (Bill Atwood) Sheets; David (Cheryl Mahoney) England and Terry (Monica) England. Also surviving is Donald's beloved dog, Woody, and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.