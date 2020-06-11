I knew Don from the weelkly landlord breakfasts over the last 3-4 years. He was always eager to share his experiences and provide other landords with advice from his many years of experience.



I will miss his quiet spirit, kindness, his willingness to share with the group, and his practical wisdom for many issues that the group discussed. He was a good friend and will be missed by me and the rest of the group.



May the many memories of him sustain the family in the coming days, weeks, and months as you grieve his passing



Alan