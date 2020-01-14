|
|
Donald "Don" Lee Tegtmeyer
PEKIN ~ Donald "Don" Tegtmeyer, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away at 4:32 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Presence Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais. He was formerly of Pekin.
He was born to John and Margaret (Spaits) Tegtmeyer on December 29, 1933. He first married Sharon (Lundeen). He later married Jerri Lee (Tift) Tegtmeyer in July of 1974. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2018.
He is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Rich) Beasley of Bourbonnais, Lori (Randy) Fraboni of Metamora and Tammi (Lance) Irving of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Camiryn Irving of Pekin, Jenny (Brian) Kustwin of Berwyn, Ryan Beasley of Bourbonnais, Danielle Beasley of Bartonville, Andi (Mike) Person Kalamazoo, Michigan, Martina (Jason) Smith of Peoria, and Vince Fraboni of East Peoria; two great grandchildren, Grace Kustwin of Berwyn and Nolyn Person of Kalamazoo Michigan and two brothers, Kenneth (Shirley) Tegtmeyer of Browning and Tom (Susette) Tegtmeyer of Davidson, North Carolina.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, one sister, one brother, one niece and one nephew.
Don worked at Keystone Steel and Wire retiring after 35 years of service.
Don cherished his family, and enjoyed NASCAR, drag racing, fishing, and the Pittsburg Steelers in his free time as well as being classic car connoisseur.
Don will not only be known as a loving husband, father, grandfather but as a United States Korean War Veteran.
His visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020