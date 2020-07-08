1/1
Donald Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Smith
PEKIN - Donald Vernon Smith, 88, of Pekin passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Timbercreek rehab & Health Center in Pekin.
Born May 25, 1932, in Pekin to Robert and Irene (Monroe) Smith, he married Carol Ann Townsend on April 22, 1953, in Keokuk, Iowa. She died on July 24, 2012, in Pekin. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one son, Donald Rollin Smith on March 24, 1978, in Pekin.
Surviving are five daughters, Peggy (Raymond) Lashbrook of Rio Hondo, Texas, Dorothy (Thomas) Buss of Green Valley, Carol (Gary) Keyes and Lorri (Noah) Lenne, both of Pekin, and Jenny (Joe) Iles of Manito; one adopted son, Derrick Thomas Smith of Pekin; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Don was a veteran of the United States Army, where he played the trumpet.
He had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as a pipefitter for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked as a real estate agent in the area for 40 years.
He was a charter member of the Pekin Riding Club and was a member of the N.R.A.
Don was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and collector of guns and cars. He was an All-American track athlete while in high school. He loved his dogs and enjoyed taking them on walks. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Chuck Grogan will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be required. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team. Burial will be at Gaines Cemetery in Minier.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral
10:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved