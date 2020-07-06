Donna J. Weichbrodt
Donna J. Weichbrodt 86, of Pekin passed away at 6:15 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pekin Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care.
Donna was born June 27, 1934 to Ira H. and Dorothy (Henrichs) McMillan. She married Rev. Louis F. Weichbrodt in 1958. He passed away in 2001.
Also preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers, Dennis McMillan and David McMillan; one niece, Anita Dodson and one nephew, Michael McMillan.
Donna is survived by one son, Daniel Weichbrodt of Beach Park, IL; one daughter, Sue (Jim) Sullivan of Libertyville, IL; two brothers, James McMillan of Pekin and Howard (Sharon)McMillan of Marquette Heights; several nieces and nephews.
Donna was a member of Community Protestant Church in Mundelein, IL. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, sharing her talent of sewing with being a member of the Dorcas Circle at her church. Donna was very involved in her community. She was Past President of Libertyville Women's Club. She loved collecting art work and traveling to Door County with her brother Jim. She was a secretary for Abbott-Laboratory.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 09, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask guidelines will be followed. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ 101 N. 8th St. Pekin, IL 61554 or Community Protestant Church 418 N Prairie Ave, Mundelein, IL 60060.
