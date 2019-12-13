|
|
Donna Kinzler
PEKIN ~ Donna Jean Kinzler, 64, of Pekin, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home.
Born April 4, 1955 in Canton to Alvin "Mac" and Winifred (Smear) McIntyre, she married David Kinzler on April 15, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died July 10, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Nick Kinzler on June 9, 2015.
Surviving are one son, Luke (Dona) Kinzler of Green Valley and one brother, David (Charlotte) McIntyre of Pekin.
Donna had worked as a bartender in the area for many years.
She enjoyed bowling, crafting and going to garage sales. She was an encourager to everyone that had dreams.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset expenses.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019