Donna M. Downey
PEKIN - Donna Marie Downey, 88, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 3:09 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her son's home where she resided for the past several years.
She was born on July 4, 1932 in Pekin, IL to Edward and Mabel (Farrow) Hacker. She married James Golianis, Sr. and then married Harold "Crash" Downey. Harold and James both preceded her in death, as well as her parents and brother, Clarence "Buster" Hacker.
Surviving are her son, James E. (Deborah) Golianis of Pekin; two granddaughters, Kristen and Jamie; three great-grandchildren; brother, Robert "Sonny" Hacker of Pekin; and stepchildren, Mike and Debbie Downey of Bartonville.
Donna spent most of her life waitressing and bartending at many different establishments including Pekin Country Club, Woody's Corner Tap, and the Orchard Inn. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also a huge fan of NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com
