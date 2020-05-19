Home

Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Dora Brown


1943 - 2020
Dora Brown Obituary
Dora Brown
NORTH PEKIN ~ Dora May Brown, 76, of North Pekin, passed away at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born July 15, 1943 in Scott County, Missouri to Isom and Alta (Brown) Stroud, she married Michael Brown on December 28, 1993 in Peoria. He died July 27, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Sherman Stroud and seven sisters, Margaret Shields, Hazel Lance, Bertha Collins, Helen Milford. Patty Stroud, Pearl Lappin and Edna Stroud.
Surviving are two daughters, Tressia (Timothy) Kelley of North Bartonville and Shelia Kelley of Creve Coeur; two sons, Terry Burks of North Pekin and Jason (Candi Gale) Burks of Creve Coeur; 12 grandchildren, Michael (Maggie) Kelley, Brandon (Brianne) Cantor, Jeremy (Jessica) Kelley, Brian Burks, Brent (Brandy) Rassi, Chelsey Kelley, Bryson Parris, Brittany Weathers, Brianna Rassi, Kearstin, Kayla and Kendra Burks; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one brother, Thomas (Connie) Stroud of East Peoria.
Dora had worked as a self-employed home health care provider for 29 years.
She enjoyed working outside in her yard, planting flowers and walking. Dora also enjoyed baking, bowling and working on her computer. Her greatest enjoyment was spending quality time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Her private visitation will be held at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be given to , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020
