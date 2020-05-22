|
Doris E. Trobaugh
Doris E. Trobaugh, 92 of Pekin passed away at 10:45 pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.
She was born to Robert and Annabelle (Creel) Simmons on September 25, 1927 in Bogalusa, LA. She married Frederick Trobaugh on December 24, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Doris was also preceded in death by; her parents; two daughters, Elva Lego and Sharon Meixsell; one grandson, Bill Lego; one son-in-law, Jim Harris and two brothers.
She is survived by; two daughters, Katherine Harris of Stuart FL, and Anne (Jeffrey) Smith of Colorado; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Chris Simmons and Steve Simmons both of TX; two sisters, Shirley and Charlotte; and two sons-in-law, William Lego of IA and Jerry Meixsell of Darlington, SC
Doris was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Pekin for over 50 years. She will be remembered for her selfless service to her family as she cared for them throughout the years. Doris was a treasured wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love will light our way. Her memory will forever be with us.
Due to current restrictions, private funeral services will be held with Pastor Mark Foglio officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Care Program at First Christian Church of Pekin.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 22 to May 26, 2020