Doris J. Eason
PEKIN — Doris J. Eason, 87 of Pekin passed away at 12:07 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Pekin Manor.
She was born in Pekin, IL, to Earl and Ann (Horn) VanNattan on April 19, 1932. She married Robert Eason in 1973 in Pekin.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, Mary VanNattan, who raised her after her mother passed, infant daughter Beth Louise and sister, Yvonne Moreland.
Surviving are two sons, Brad Reid of Pekin and Robert (Nancy) Eason II of Arkansas; two daughters, Brenda Hart and Beckie Englebrecht both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Larry VanNattan of Mississippi; and one sister, Judie (Jim) Conover of Pekin.
Doris worked as a registered nurse. She was very intelligent and enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. She loved golf, sewing, knitting, and boot dancing. She was a wonderful housewife and mother who was known to be immaculately clean. She was loving and caring person always helpful and thoughtful.
Private graveside services will be at Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose, IL.
Memorials may be made to TAPS or Boy's and Girl's Club of Pekin.
Online condolences may be left at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020