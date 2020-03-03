Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Eason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Eason


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Eason Obituary
Doris J. Eason
PEKIN — Doris J. Eason, 87 of Pekin passed away at 12:07 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Pekin Manor.
She was born in Pekin, IL, to Earl and Ann (Horn) VanNattan on April 19, 1932. She married Robert Eason in 1973 in Pekin.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, Mary VanNattan, who raised her after her mother passed, infant daughter Beth Louise and sister, Yvonne Moreland.
Surviving are two sons, Brad Reid of Pekin and Robert (Nancy) Eason II of Arkansas; two daughters, Brenda Hart and Beckie Englebrecht both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Larry VanNattan of Mississippi; and one sister, Judie (Jim) Conover of Pekin.
Doris worked as a registered nurse. She was very intelligent and enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. She loved golf, sewing, knitting, and boot dancing. She was a wonderful housewife and mother who was known to be immaculately clean. She was loving and caring person always helpful and thoughtful.
Private graveside services will be at Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose, IL.
Memorials may be made to TAPS or Boy's and Girl's Club of Pekin.
Online condolences may be left at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -