Dorothy Munge
1918 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Dorothy Eileen Munge, 102, of Pekin, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Born July 26, 1918 in Bartonville to Charles and Bettie (Mansfield) Pfeiffer, she married John Camile Munge on September 30, 1938 in Brazil, Indiana. He died January 14, 2012 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Ralph Morris, two infant sons, John Gary Munge and Bradley Charles Munge; one sister, Katherine Boothe and one brother, Charles Pfeiffer.
Surviving are one son, Mark Munge of Las Vegas; three daughters, Sharon Munge of Pekin, Camille Wieburg of Silverdale, Washington and Suzanne (Mike) Hattery of Littleton, Colorado; five grandsons, Brett (Tawan) Wieburg of Sammamish, Washington, Tyler (Amy) Hattery of Park Ridge, Brady Hattery of Denver, Colorado, Trent (Kate) Wieburg of Seattle, Washington and Ben Munge of Chicago; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Dominic Wieburg and Avery and Lucille Hattery and Luca Wieburg and one sister, Betty June Verbeckmoes of Las Vegas.
Dorothy was an Avon Representative in the Pekin area for 25 years and had worked for First Federal Savings in Pekin.
Dorothy was a member of the Pekin Y.W.C.A. and had served on its board of directors. She also was a member of the Y.W.C.A. Auxiliary. She also was a member and past president of the Pekin Women's Club, Pekin Emblem Club and the Illinois Association of Astrologers. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, sewing and travelling with her husband. They made an elegant pair on the dance floor.
Dorothy was a beautiful and beloved mother and grandmother, an excellent cook and talented hostess. She welcomed family and friends with open arms.
Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where she was a longtime C.C.D. teacher and member of the Council of Catholic Women.
Her private entombment will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph School, 300 South 6th Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
