Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Tremont United Methodist Church
Tremont, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Tremont United Methodist Church
Tremont, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Chrisman, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Snodgrass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Snodgrass Obituary
Dorothy Snodgrass
Dorothy A. Snodgrass, 98, of Tremont, passed away at 6:14 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at OSF St. Frances Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born November 24, 1921 in Scottland, IL to Louis E. and Glenna M. Newton King. She married Ramon Snodgrass on May 7, 1944 in Walnut Ridge, AR, and he passed away December 28, 2000.
Dorothy graduated from St. Bernice High School in Indiana and attended Brown's Business College in Danville.
Surviving are one son, Michael (Carolyn) Snodgrass; one grandson, Brian (Karen) Snodgrass of Fairfax, VA; one brother, Neil (Betty) King of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ilene
Dorothy was secretary to the State Superintendent of Schools in Indianapolis, IN for several years, secretary at Northern Indiana Power Company in Clinton, IN, but most of her years working were at Fairfax County Public Schools in Fairfax, VA, retiring in 1979.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, crocheting, and ceramics.
She was a member of Tremont United Methodist Church and Tremont Women's Club.
Her funeral will be at 7:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at Tremont United Methodist Church in Tremont. Pastor Cathy Clark will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:45 pm Friday at the church. A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sugar Grove Cemetery, rural Chrisman, IL. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont United Methodist Church or Sugar Grove United Methodist Church.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -