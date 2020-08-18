Dorothy Talbott
Dorothy Ruth (Bishop) Talbott, 92, of Manito, passed away at 8:04 a.m., on August 13, 2020, at OSF Hospital in Peoria, IL.
Dorothy was born on April 1, 1928, to George J. and Louise (Stark) Bishop in Pekin, IL. Surviving are her husband, Robert Talbott; four daughters: Linda Lachey (Ed) of Arlington Heights, IL; Karen Burchfield (Kent) of St. Charles, IL; Susan Frank (Brian) of Manito, IL; Kim Talbott of Clarendon Hills, IL; ten grandchildren: Matthew Lachey of Chicago, IL; Kathryn Lachey of Chicago, IL; Elizabeth Burchfield of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Adam Burchfield of Seattle, WA; Sarah (Derrick) Rollo of Lafayette, IN; Will (Jennie) Frank of Manito, IL; Chris (Alex) Frank of Pekin, IL; Delaney Talbott-Swain, Evan Talbott-Swain and Griffin Talbott-Swain of Clarendon Hills, IL; and eight great-grandchildren: Kate, Clare, Luke and Ruth Rollo of Lafayette, IN; Nicky, Liam and Noah Frank of Manito, IL; and Emmett Frank of Pekin, IL. Also surviving is one sister, Helen Piscaglia, of Farmington, IL.
Preceding her in death were her parents, one sister, Donna Austin of Pekin, IL, and one brother, George J. Bishop, Jr., of Gladewater, TX.
After her graduation from Pekin High School, Dot worked at Pekin Auto Insurance as a secretary to the office manager.
Dorothy and Robert were married in 1947. They were devoted to each other and worked side by side for 73 years. They raised grain and vegetable crops and were owners of Talbott's Christmas Tree Farm. Dorothy helped with the tree farm until three years ago. She was a self-taught accountant who managed the farm books and marketed the crops. She was an original member of the Manito Investment League. Dorothy was a member of the Manito Community United Methodist Church.
Dorothy and her husband, Robert, loved music and were season ticket holders of the Peoria Civic Center Broadway Theater Series for many years. Throughout their lives, they traveled with seed corn companies, to Robert's Navy ship reunions, and to visit children living out of state.
Dorothy was a lifelong Cubs fan who rarely missed watching a game in the best of times and the worst of times. She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, crossword puzzles and jig-saw puzzles. Dot enjoyed bowling and softball in her early years and reading books to and playing catch with the grandkids in her later years. Dorothy loved watching her children's and grandchildren's musical and sporting events and was an avid supporter of all their endeavors. Family was everything to her. Dorothy's warm, kind, and radiant soul will be missed by all who knew her. She was and always will be loved.
A private funeral service will be held. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the Manito Meadow Lawn Cemetery or the Manito Community United Methodist Church. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito assisted the family with arrangements.