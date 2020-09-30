1/1
Douglas B. Kyle
1960 - 2020
Douglas B. Kyle, 60, of Pekin, IL passed away at 5:33 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 in the emergency room at Unity Point Pekin Hospital.
Doug was born on May 8, 1960 in Pekin to David and Glenda (Emmons) Kyle. He married Susan McGarvey on June 22, 1991 in Pekin.
Preceding in death are his parents, one brother, David C. Kyle, his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
Surviving are: his wife, Sue of Pekin; one sister, Shelly Laux of Pekin; maternal grandmother, Wanda Emmons of Pekin.
Doug was the President/Owner of Kyles Care at Home and S & D Cleaning Services. He was a member of Hook & Bullet Conservation Club and Ducks Unlimited. He was an excellent marksman and avid hunter and fisherman. He loved animals and everything about the outdoors.
Doug was an accomplished chef and shared his creations with many family and friends. He was a loyal loving husband, son and brother. HE WAS THE BEST!
Following his wishes there will be no services. Cremation will be accorded. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Doug's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hook & Bullet Conservation Club, PO Box 91 Galva, IL 61434-0091 or TAPS, 100 Taps Lane Pekin, IL 61554.
Doug's tribute page will be available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where online condolences may be sent to his family.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Sue Doug was loved by so many elderly men and women because of his kindness.You have lost a very caring loving husband. I am so sorry.
Linda McMillion
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sue and Shelly, Ruth and I are so very sorry for loss. You are in our prayers.

Love and prayers
Becky Schuler
Friend
