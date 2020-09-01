E. Elaine Branchfield
G. Elaine Branchfield, 92, of Peoria (formerly of Spring Lake) passed away at 4:36 pm, August 28, 2020 at Independence Village in Peoria. Born July 9, 1928, in Joliet as an only child to John and Agatha (Benda) Vavrek. She married Gerald H. Branchfield in 1956, who preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bruce Branchfield on June 8, 2017 of Salisbury, NC and one grandchild, Christopher Hilst of Spring Lake on March 3, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Faith Blanchard and fiancé Craig Koehler of Peoria; Alison Branchfield and husband Tony Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one son, Jerry Branchfield of Peoria. Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Peyton and Skyler Hilst of Tucson, AZ and one great great grandchild, Anthony Brown, also of Tucson, AZ.
Elaine worked at Spring Lake School as secretary for 26 years before retiring in 1997. She loved to read, say the rosary and being with her family.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am to Noon at Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito immediately followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Deacon Bob Sondag officiating and interment at Meadow Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito or Spring Lake Community Unit School District 606.
