Earl Dagit
Earl Dagit
PEKIN - Earl Eugene Dagit, age 78, of Brooksville, Florida, formerly of Pekin, passed away during hospice care in Spring Hill, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2020.
He was born to William and Louise Dagit on Oct. 4, 1942, in Pekin, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; and sons, Clinton and Scott; and his sister, Sandy (Dick) Scotti. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He wsa preceded in death by his daughter, Jill; both parents; and his nephew, Greg Scotti.
Earl graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1961.
He operated a car/truck repair shop in Pekin for a number of years before relocating to Florida. There he continued his live for working on trucks at a local Ford dealership.
Eventually he satisfied his long-term dream of building a monster truck (named Thumper) along with a small version (named "Lil Thump). Earl traveled around the country demonstrating both vehicles.
Services were provided by Dobies Funeral Home in Hudson, Florida.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
