Ed Reynolds
MANITO — Paul "Ed" Reynolds of Lawrence, MA, formerly of Manito, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born July 11, 1947, in Pekin, the son of Dave and Mary Rose Woiwode Reynolds. He is survived by one daughter, Kareta Jo (Robert); one son, Rick (Lissa); brothers, Alan (Vickie) Reynolds, Denny (Diane) Reynolds; sisters, Mary (Clint), Elisa (Bernie), Lori (Matt) Robin (Jeff), Paulyn (Ron) and Patty. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Kevin, Tony and Bob; two sisters, Ardie and Tina.
During retirement, Ed surrounded himself with family, friends, music, reading, and the occasional nap. He was a history buff, enjoyed stained glass making and Scottish traditions. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a talented bagpiper, who played with the Shriners in Wilmington, MA and Albuquerque, NM. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He served proudly with the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He will be remembered as a wonderful man and was passionate about helping those in need. A "one of kind" friendly individual with a great sense of humor, he touched everyone with a unique positive vibe. Ed will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials in his memory may be made to .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020