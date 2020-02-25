Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Reynolds


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Reynolds Obituary
Ed Reynolds
MANITO — Paul "Ed" Reynolds of Lawrence, MA, formerly of Manito, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born July 11, 1947, in Pekin, the son of Dave and Mary Rose Woiwode Reynolds. He is survived by one daughter, Kareta Jo (Robert); one son, Rick (Lissa); brothers, Alan (Vickie) Reynolds, Denny (Diane) Reynolds; sisters, Mary (Clint), Elisa (Bernie), Lori (Matt) Robin (Jeff), Paulyn (Ron) and Patty. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Kevin, Tony and Bob; two sisters, Ardie and Tina.
During retirement, Ed surrounded himself with family, friends, music, reading, and the occasional nap. He was a history buff, enjoyed stained glass making and Scottish traditions. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a talented bagpiper, who played with the Shriners in Wilmington, MA and Albuquerque, NM. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He served proudly with the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He will be remembered as a wonderful man and was passionate about helping those in need. A "one of kind" friendly individual with a great sense of humor, he touched everyone with a unique positive vibe. Ed will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials in his memory may be made to .

logo

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -