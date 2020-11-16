1/1
Edna Mae Litchfield
1917 - 2020
PEKIN - On September 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST Edna Mae Litchfield passed at the age of 103. Edna was born July 26, 1917 in McDonough County, Illinois. She was the daughter of Lillian E. and Vern M. Lawson. Edna had 3 brothers and a sister who preceded her in death. She married Captain Vernon B. Litchfield on February 23, 1943 and had 5 children – Kent B. (Las Vegas, NV), Lou (deceased), Rebekah A. (Bloomington, IL), Tod (Decatur, GA) and Cynthia J. (Decatur, GA). Edna leaves behind 4 children, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Edna lived in Pekin for the last 41 years. Since April, Edna had been staying in Georgia with her daughter where she passed quietly.
Edna loved children and was a pre-school teacher during WPA (Work Progress Administration). She also worked for the State Library System. She loved craft work, such as embroidering and needlepoint. Edna was able to travel with her son, Kent, to Paris and Puerto Rico; she traveled to many locations throughout the United States with all her children. She loved music, plays, reading, and playing cards with her friends. As her final gift, Edna donated her body to university medical research. Memorials may be made to the Carter Center Foundation or the School Street Food Pantry at Normal First Methodist Church, Normal, Illinois.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
