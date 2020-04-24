|
Edward Charles Lampitt
Edwin Charles Lampitt, D.D.S., 73 of Columbia, Mo., passed away at his home surrounded by family on April 21, 2020. Interment will be private in St. Louis at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Lampitt was born Sept. 21, 1946 in St. Louis, the son of Edwin Andrew and Lillian Gwenda (Hibberd) Lampitt. He grew up in Pekin, Illinois, moving with his family to St. Charles, Mo., in 1962, where he enjoyed two undefeated seasons as a wrestler for St. Charles High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was an active and loyal brother throughout his life. He played rugby both as a college student and throughout his twenties, but his real love and success came through the sport of wrestling. The first University of Missouri-Columbia wrestler to place at the Big Eight Conference Tournament, he was captain of the 1968 team, and was instrumental in helping to build the program during its early years. Ed's contributions are recognized each year via the "Ed Lampitt Total Tiger Award" which is given to the wrestler who best exhibits leadership qualities on the mat, in the classroom and in life.
Lampitt graduated with honors from University of Missouri-Columbia, earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He was accepted into the U.S. Naval Officers Candidate School and ultimately the Aviation Program. In 1970, he married Kathleen Row). He enrolled at the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1973 and upon graduation, he and his family moved to San Diego to complete his service to the Navy. Tragically, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1979. Two subsequent surgeries left Lampitt with debilitating paralysis, but his greatest achievements were ahead. Told he would never walk again, he not only walked, but retrained for one-handed dentistry and established a successful practice in Piedmont, Mo. He also re-qualified for his private pilot's license, played golf, skied and enjoyed an active life for his remaining 40-plus years.
Because of his extraordinary life and accomplishments, Lampitt was inducted into the University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He served as President of the Mizzou Letterwinners Club, the Piedmont Canyon Club, the Columbia Country Club, and served on the Alpha Tau Omega Board of Trustees. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Boone County Historical Society. Beyond his accomplishments, his personality was his greatest gift. A natural leader he was gregarious, funny, positive, driven and affirming. He gave his love and encouragement generously. Survivors include his wife, Katie; three children, Suzanne (Scott) Dudley, Ed (Maggie) Lampitt, and Kim (David) Smith; 10 grandchildren Katherine, Lily, Isabelle and Anna Dudley; Molly, Ally and Laney Lampitt; Charlie Kate, Reece and Otto Smith; a brother, Tom (Donna) and two sisters, Gwen (Mike) Bennett, Trish (Randy) Stahly, a brother-in-law; Lee Row and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to one of the following: BARx Adaptive Training (501c3), 1406 Greening Ln, Kirkwood, MO 63122; Trinity Lutheran Church-Columbia, MO, 2201 S. Rolling Hills Rd., Columbia, MO 65201, Mizzou Letterwinners Club.
