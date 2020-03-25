|
Edward "Ed" Garant
CREVE COEUR ~ Edward "Ed" Wayne Garant, 73, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born April 4, 1946 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Alphonse James and Mary Rose (Czjika) Garant, he married Nancy Luellen Cline on June 29, 1968 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Tracy (Mike) Stout of Springfield; one son, David (Tina) Garant of East Peoria; eight grandchildren, Jerry (Kim) Stout, Jessica (Travis) Healey, Kaeleb Hutchison, Tara Hutchison, Jordan Stout, Austin Garant, Danielle Witherspoon and Alexis Garant; 14 great-grandchildren and one brother, James (Margie) Garant of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Thomas, Frank and John.
Ed worked for the United States Postal Service in Pekin as a mailman and finished his career as the Superintendent in the Pekin office, retiring in 1994. He later went to work at Lowe's in East Peoria.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, working on and painting cars. He was a tinker and a jack of all trades and a master of a few.
Ed formerly attended Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020