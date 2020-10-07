Edward "Ed" Johnson
PEKIN ~ Edward "Ed" Andrew Johnson, 71, of Pekin, passed away at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.
Born June 19, 1949 in Peoria to Roger and Doris (Cordle) Johnson, he married LuAnn McCabe on April 25, 1975 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Jennifer (Troy) Lawson of Bartonville and Dustin Johnson of Pekin; six grandchildren, Colton (Brittney) Dahlem of Florida, Chloe Lawson of Bartonville, Cody Melton of Indiana, Alexander Blodgett of Virginia and Christian Hill of Pekin and one brother, Roy (Sandy) Johnson of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Amy Haynes.
A proud United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, Ed participated in the Greater Peoria Honor Flight in 2015.
He was a member of William Schaefer American Legion Post #44 in Pekin and Teamsters & Chauffeurs Union Local 627 in Peoria.
Ed had worked as an over the road truck driver for 34 years, retiring in 2010.
A loving and caring family man, Ed enjoyed coin collecting, driving his truck and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also thoroughly enjoyed his weekly Friday morning breakfast with his good friend, Kenny.
Ed was a longtime member of Pekin First Church of the Nazarene.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, Illinois 61601-5072.
