Elizabeth Andrews
MANITO ~ Elizabeth Ann Andrews, 75, of Manito, passed away at 7:41 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born May 22, 1944 in Decatur to Arthur and Margaret (Ziegler) Joyner, she married Jeff Andrews on Sept. 22, 1985 in Alexandria, Virginia. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tara (Mark) Wilmot of Pekin and Mary (Chuck) Alloway of Woodbridge, Virginia; two step-daughters, Stephanie (Bob) Johnson and Angie (Pat) Flannigan, both of Pekin; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three siblings, Judy (Bob) King of Taylorville, Erica (Doug) Wheeler of Waynesville, Mo. and Susan of Waco, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Elizabeth was a former member of the Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter 673 and Peoria Sportsman Club in Manito.
She had worked as a secretary in the area for many years, last working for Export Packaging and retiring in 2000.
A gathering celebrating Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 22 to May 26, 2020