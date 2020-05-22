Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Andrews


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Andrews Obituary
Elizabeth Andrews
MANITO ~ Elizabeth Ann Andrews, 75, of Manito, passed away at 7:41 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born May 22, 1944 in Decatur to Arthur and Margaret (Ziegler) Joyner, she married Jeff Andrews on Sept. 22, 1985 in Alexandria, Virginia. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tara (Mark) Wilmot of Pekin and Mary (Chuck) Alloway of Woodbridge, Virginia; two step-daughters, Stephanie (Bob) Johnson and Angie (Pat) Flannigan, both of Pekin; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three siblings, Judy (Bob) King of Taylorville, Erica (Doug) Wheeler of Waynesville, Mo. and Susan of Waco, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Elizabeth was a former member of the Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter 673 and Peoria Sportsman Club in Manito.
She had worked as a secretary in the area for many years, last working for Export Packaging and retiring in 2000.
A gathering celebrating Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 22 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -