Elizabeth Johnson


1933 - 2020
Elizabeth Johnson Obituary
Elizabeth Johnson
PEKIN ~ Elizabeth Johnson, 86, of Pekin passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:18 p.m.
Born December 22, 1933 in Tovey to August and Angelina Dupage, she married George Johnson in Pekin on December 29, 1987. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Patty Gale, Arron (Trinh) Gale, and Richard (Amy) Brayford; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; four step children; one sister; and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter.
Elizabeth was a homemaker.
Cremation rites have been accorded; there will be a private family graveside at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
