Eris J. Vidoni
Eris Jean Vidoni, 83 of Pekin, IL passed on to Glory at 3:04 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
Eris was born on September 27, 1936, in Pekin to Fred and Lois (Hoerr) Gustoff. She married Frank A. Vidoni on August 29, 1964, in Pekin. They enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage when Frank passed on January 6, 2014.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother Fred V. Gustoff.
Surviving are three daughters, Valerie (Ed) Slack of Mundelein, IL; Jill (Rob) Bucher of Pekin; and Stephanie (Scott) Hartung of Vail, AZ; three grandsons, Benjamin Bucher, Clayton and Alexander Slack.
Eris had a great love for music and education. While attending Illinois Wesleyan College, she sang in many vocal groups while also achieving a bachelor's degree in education. After college, she had a chance to train professionally in New York where her truly remarkable voice came alive. From school teacher, substitute teacher, to becoming a Suzuki music teacher for the Pekin School of Music in Pekin District 108, she thrived. She also enjoyed teaching piano and voice as a private Suzuki teacher in her home, which took her happily into retirement in 2000. That is when "snowbirding" in Tucson, Arizona, took flight. She and husband Frank enjoyed spending six months a year exploring the desert Southwest.
Eris was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed being involved in the Pekin Hospital League, Pekin Civic Chorus, and Pekin Education Association.
She always loved to be with family and instilled in them all the same love and respect for music.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens with Rev. Eric Swanson officiating. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N 4th St, Pekin, IL 61554.
