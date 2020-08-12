1/1
Eris J. Vidoni
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eris J. Vidoni
Eris Jean Vidoni, 83 of Pekin, IL passed on to Glory at 3:04 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
Eris was born on September 27, 1936, in Pekin to Fred and Lois (Hoerr) Gustoff. She married Frank A. Vidoni on August 29, 1964, in Pekin. They enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage when Frank passed on January 6, 2014.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother Fred V. Gustoff.
Surviving are three daughters, Valerie (Ed) Slack of Mundelein, IL; Jill (Rob) Bucher of Pekin; and Stephanie (Scott) Hartung of Vail, AZ; three grandsons, Benjamin Bucher, Clayton and Alexander Slack.
Eris had a great love for music and education. While attending Illinois Wesleyan College, she sang in many vocal groups while also achieving a bachelor's degree in education. After college, she had a chance to train professionally in New York where her truly remarkable voice came alive. From school teacher, substitute teacher, to becoming a Suzuki music teacher for the Pekin School of Music in Pekin District 108, she thrived. She also enjoyed teaching piano and voice as a private Suzuki teacher in her home, which took her happily into retirement in 2000. That is when "snowbirding" in Tucson, Arizona, took flight. She and husband Frank enjoyed spending six months a year exploring the desert Southwest.
Eris was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed being involved in the Pekin Hospital League, Pekin Civic Chorus, and Pekin Education Association.
She always loved to be with family and instilled in them all the same love and respect for music.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens with Rev. Eric Swanson officiating. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N 4th St, Pekin, IL 61554.
Eris' tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where you may also leave the family condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved