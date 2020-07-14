1/1
Ethel Leona "Lee" Cross
1936 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Ethel Leona "Lee" Cross, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin. She was formerly of San Jose, Bloomington and Peoria.
She was born Mar. 23, 1936 in San Jose to Stephen Harold and Mildred Ethel (Patterson) Cross. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Cross and Heyworth Cross; two sisters, Sophia Stiles and Ruth Cross and her stepmother, Wanda Clara Mae (Gill) Cross.
Surviving are three sisters, Shirley Irene (Bobby) Carpenter of Pekin, Mary Christine (Fred) Hull of Mason City and Glenna (Ken) Charlier of Glasford; two brothers, Larry (Lola) Cross of Havana and Terry (Jenny) Cross of San Jose and many nieces and nephews.
She was a secretary for the Peoria Housing Authority for 20 years, retiring March 3, 1997. Ethel was a graduate and formerly worked as a secretary at San Jose High School.
Ethel loved playing the organ and was a church organist for many years in San Jose, Peoria and Creve Coeur. She also played the organ for services held at Timbercreek, where she resided for the past 14 years. Ethel was a member of the Rebekah's Lodge in Bloomington and also had sang with the Sweet Adelines. Ethel found joy in playing word searches.
She was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Creve Coeur.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Dwight Winnett, Pastor Allen Payne and Doug Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the funeral home. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. Burial will be in Mason City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 604 Groveland, Creve Coeur, Ill. 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
16
Funeral
10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
