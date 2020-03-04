Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Etta Park


1943 - 2020
Etta Park Obituary
Etta Park
TREMONT — Etta Mae Park, 76, of Tremont, passed away at 6:15 pm Monday, March 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on October 6, 1943 in Pekin to Joseph H. and Bonnie M. Rosecrans McMakin. She married Raymond Park on July 15, 1961.
Surviving are one sister, Bonnie Jo (Pat) Parker of Tremont; nephews, Perry (Norma) Pfeiffer, Jack (Susie) McMakin Jr., Tim (Lin) Pfeiffer, Matthew J. (Michelle) Parker; nieces, Marilyn (Gary) Hilsenhoff and Donna (Jim) Fortney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack J. McMakin; one sister, Myra Lou Pfeiffer; one niece, Susan Visel.
Etta was an accountant at Great Rivers Presbyterian Church in Peoria for 25 years.
She was a member of the Cub Boosters Club, a diehard Cubs fan, and an avid reader.
Cremation has been accorded. A private family graveside service will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. A celebration of life will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements
Memorials may be made to .
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
