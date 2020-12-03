1/1
Eugene Nolte
1946 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Eugene F. "Red" Nolte, 74, of Pekin, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at his daughter's home in rural Pekin.
Born Oct. 8, 1946 in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Edwin Henry and Mary Theresa (Studer) Nolte, he married Phyllis Jean Potts on May 9, 1969 in Peoria. Together they had two children, Joyce L. (Robert) DeBoer and Bryan M. (Crystal) Nolte, both of Pekin. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Heather M. (Derek) Greiner, Candice C. (Kevin) Farney, Gregory D. Carnahan, Justin R. (Justine) DeBoer, Madison T. Nolte and Macy R. Nolte; four great-grandchildren, Joshua D. Farney, Benjamin A. Farney, Evelynn R. DeBoer and Jacksyn R. DeBoer; two brothers, John (Carol) Nolte of Washington and Gregory "Joe" Nolte of Amherst, New York and three sisters, Ellen Nolte of Urbandale, Iowa, Theresa (Nile) Smith of Neola, Iowa and Marilyn Traynor of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2078 in East Peoria and Limestone American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville.
He was a retired member of Teamsters and Chauffeurs Union Local 627 in Peoria. He worked as a diesel mechanic for 32 years at Preston Trucking.
He always loved a cold beer and had a generous heart. In earlier years, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. In retirement, he enjoyed working on small engine repair.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date when large gatherings are again possible. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
