Evelyn DeLong
PEKIN ~ Evelyn Matilda DeLong, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born Feb. 27, 1932 in Pekin to Oliver Lawrence and Marie Tillie (Deppert) Voigt, she married Glen Edward Walters on Aug. 19, 1951 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. He died on Jan. 4, 1987 in Peoria. She later married Howard G. DeLong on May 8, 1987 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. He died July 10, 2015 in Peoria. Evelyn was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents.
A 1950 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Evelyn worked for the American Distilling Company in Pekin for 30 years. She also had worked for Bergner's in their fine jewelry department for 4 years.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Susannah Circle. Evelyn also attended the Friendship Club at church and was part of Church Women United in Pekin. She had a passion for history.
Her private funeral will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Burial will folllow in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 28 to May 30, 2020